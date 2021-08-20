Sutton Stracke Confirms She's Moving Out Of Kyle Richards Home, Talks 'RHOBH' Cast's Manners

Sutton Stracke confirmed she is moving out of Kyle Richards' Bel Air home during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live with guest host Maren Morris, via YouTube, earlier this week.

After spending several months renting her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast mate's home as her own new home was being renovated, Stracke is ready to pack up and move out of Richards' abode and into her new place, which is located nearby.

“It’s actually been great," Stracke said of the time she's spent at Richards' home.