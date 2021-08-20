Trending Stories
Sutton Stracke Confirms She's Moving Out Of Kyle Richards Home, Talks 'RHOBH' Cast's Manners

The 'RHOBH' cast wears dresses.
Shutterstock | 673594
Celebrities
Lindsay Cronin

Sutton Stracke confirmed she is moving out of Kyle Richards' Bel Air home during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live with guest host Maren Morris, via YouTube, earlier this week.

After spending several months renting her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast mate's home as her own new home was being renovated, Stracke is ready to pack up and move out of Richards' abode and into her new place, which is located nearby.

“It’s actually been great," Stracke said of the time she's spent at Richards' home.

Kyle Richards' House Was Perfect For Sutton Stracke

Sutton Stracke wears a black dress and silver heels.
Shutterstock | 564025

"She was so sweet because the sale of my house went really fast so I needed a place to live really quickly and I needed a place to live that allowed my three children, my four dogs, my three cats, and a camera crew, so that’s tough," Stracke explained, adding that Richards' house was already "seasoned" for production.

"It was easy but I’m leaving soon. I think she’s ready for me to go. I am [about to move into my new house], finally," Stracke confirmed.

Then, when Morris asked if she'd be getting back her security deposit, Stracke added, "Kyle did not make me give a security deposit. I think she trusted me.”

Sutton Stracke Reflect On Cheeky 'RHOBH' Tagline

Sutton Stracke wears an orange sequined dress.
Shutterstock | 673594

When Morris mentioned Stracke's Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 11 tagline, "Anyone who doubts my exquisite manners can kiss my exquisite derriére," Stracke admitted the slogan was "so silly."

"With this one, I said, ‘You know, I bring manners, I hope.’ But the exquisite derrière part, at my house, we weren’t allowed to say naughty things, like ‘butt,’ and I was a dancer, so we were always talking about the derrière and ‘lift the derrière,’ so I thought, ‘Well, I can say derrière,'” she reflected.

Sutton Stracke Has Rubbed Off On Her 'RHOBH' Cast Mates

Sutton Stracke wears a leather shirt and white top.
Gettyimages | Amy Sussman

Stracke prides herself on her manners. And, while some of her co-stars behave differently, she confirmed they've learned a few things in the year since she first joined the show.

“Well you know, yeah, I’ve noticed a few things… Place cards. They’ve come into play. My first season, no place cards. I didn’t know where to sit, where to go, nothing. So now, all of the sudden, there’s place cards. And I’m like — because it doesn’t suit you sometimes — because now they’re telling you where to sit. And I’m like, ‘I’ve gotta go sit by that person and it’s going to be fine.’ So I’ve seen that one. That’s the biggest one I think. But I love it. I love placed cards,” she admitted.

Sutton Stracke Looks Back On Her Infamous Face Roller Moment

Sutton Stracke wears an orange sequined dress with silver tennis shoes.
Shutterstock | 673594

After being seen whipping out her face roller during a tense chat with Crystal Kung-Minkoff, Stracke explained the bizarre moment to Morris.

"[The moment] was so honest. One, I was like, ‘I keep crying and I know my face is going to look so swollen, I’ll just roll it out.’ And it also gives you a moment just to think, just think…," she noted.

To see more of Sutton Stracke and her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast mates, don't miss new episodes of season 11, which are currently airing on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Bravo.

