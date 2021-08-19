Despite Uncertainties Surrounding Packers' Future, Aaron Rodgers Not Interested In 'Farewell Tour'

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers became one of the subjects of trade rumors in the 2021 NFL offseason. When the 2020 NFL season had concluded, there were speculations that Rodgers was so disgruntled with the Packers that he informed some members of the organization that he's no longer interested in playing another season with the team.

Instead of immediately finding him a new home, the Packers found a way to convince Rodgers to stay and play for the team in the 2021 NFL season. However, as of now, there are still plenty of uncertainties surrounding Rodgers' future in Green Bay.