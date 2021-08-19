Trending Stories
Despite Uncertainties Surrounding Packers' Future, Aaron Rodgers Not Interested In 'Farewell Tour'

Aaron Rodgers reacts to ref's call
Gettyimages | Stacy Revere
Football
JB Baruelo

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers became one of the subjects of trade rumors in the 2021 NFL offseason. When the 2020 NFL season had concluded, there were speculations that Rodgers was so disgruntled with the Packers that he informed some members of the organization that he's no longer interested in playing another season with the team.

Instead of immediately finding him a new home, the Packers found a way to convince Rodgers to stay and play for the team in the 2021 NFL season. However, as of now, there are still plenty of uncertainties surrounding Rodgers' future in Green Bay.

Aaron Rodgers Says No To 'Farewell Tour'

Aaron Rodgers raises his arm to fans
Gettyimages | Stacy Revere

Though they have prevented him from leaving this summer, Rodgers' restructured contract with the Packers made it easier for him to part ways with the team in 2022. In a recent interview with Rob Demovsky of ESPN, Rodgers admitted that he has no idea whether he will remain a Packer after the 2021 NFL season or not. However, though his future with the Packers is in limbo, Rodgers wants to make it clear that he's not interested in having a "farewell tour."

"I don't want a farewell tour," Rodgers said. "I don't know what's going to happen after the season, but I'm going to enjoy it with the right perspective, for sure, and not look at it as I'm getting through this."

Aaron Rodgers Sends Similar Message Last Season

Aaron Rodgers preparing to throw the ball
Gettyimages | Stacy Revere

According to Demovsky, the response Rodgers recently gave to reporters about his future with the Packers was similar to his message last season. Before the 2020 NBA Draft, Rodgers seemed 100 percent sure that he would be ending his NFL career in Green Bay. However, his plans have dramatically changed after the Packers selected young quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Drafting his potential replacement while he's still on their roster didn't sit well with Rodgers and made him decide to reevaluate his future in Green Bay.

Aaron Rodgers Had A Good Run With Packers

Aaron Rodgers catching the ball
Gettyimages | Dylan Buell

Rodgers and the Packers may have some misunderstandings, but the veteran quarterback won't deny that he had a good run in Green Bay.

"I'm glad that I enjoyed every moment, I'm glad that I led exactly the way I wanted to lead and looked for those conversations with certain guys that needed a pick-me-up at different times," Rodgers said. "I took the headphones off and enjoyed the surroundings and the road trips and the time with the guys. Yeah, it's a good template, for sure."

Where Would Aaron Rodgers Play Next?

Regardless of the outcome of the 2021 NFL season, Rodgers' departure from the Packers seems inevitable. Instead of finding another way to change Rodgers' mind, the Packers may finally think that it's time for them to focus on Love as their quarterback of the future.

Meanwhile, though his journey with the Packers will soon come to an end, it is highly unlikely that Rodgers would consider retirement. Instead of ending his NFL career, Rodgers is expected to join a team that would give him a realistic chance of competing in the Super Bowl. Some of the teams that could pursue Rodgers in 2022 include the Denver Broncos, San Francisco 49ers, Washington Football Team, New Orleans Saints, Las Vegas Raiders, and the Philadelphia Eagles.

