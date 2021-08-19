Kim Kardashian Sparks 'Shrinking' Backside Frenzy In Gym Look

Kim Kardashian now has plastic surgeons weighing in on her "shrinking" backside. The 40-year-old reality star and makeup mogul is fresh from sweet snaps showing her kissing 2019-born son Psalm West, although the focus in the comments section was less about the motherly love and more about the E! star's figure.

Kim, whose hourglass curves are her trademark, updated her Instagram in skin-tight leggings and a sports bra as she cuddled Psalm from a lawn setting. The view she afforded has now sparked a massive debate.