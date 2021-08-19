Trending Stories
Kim Kardashian Sparks 'Shrinking' Backside Frenzy In Gym Look

Kim Kardashian close up
KimKardashian/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kim Kardashian now has plastic surgeons weighing in on her "shrinking" backside. The 40-year-old reality star and makeup mogul is fresh from sweet snaps showing her kissing 2019-born son Psalm West, although the focus in the comments section was less about the motherly love and more about the E! star's figure.

Kim, whose hourglass curves are her trademark, updated her Instagram in skin-tight leggings and a sports bra as she cuddled Psalm from a lawn setting. The view she afforded has now sparked a massive debate.

Palm Springs Snaps

Kim Kardashian and Khloe in bikinis
KimKardashian/Instagram

Scroll for the photos. They were taken at 65-year-old "momager" Kris Jenner's Palm Springs mansion, where Kim has been enjoying some low-key vacation time. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, continuing to make headlines for divorcing "Ye" rapper Kanye West, was seen holding munchkin Psalm as she planted a kiss on his face and enjoyed the scenic backyard at her mom's pad.

Kim, who wore simple black leggings and a sports bra, also sported matching Yeezy footwear shouting out 44-year-old Kanye's best-selling sneaker brand.

See The Photos Below

The mom of four, going super tender as she cradled her fourth born, wrote: "Never seen a love like this before." Fans, who did gush over Kim's cutie pie, also seemed to have thoughts on the figure. For many, Kim is disappearing.

While one fan asked if Kim "shrinked" her bottom, another asked: "What happened to her booty?" The KKW Beauty founder, who has always denied going under the knife, now sees media outlets assuming her alleged butt implants have been removed. See the surgeon's take after the photos.

Plastic Surgeon Weighs In

Offering an opinion and seeming to agree with fans is London-based plastic surgeon - Mark Ho-Asjoe - he told OK! magazine: "The main difference with Kim's bottom is the emptiness at the top compared to photos of her before. Something has been removed," adding:

"Either she has had butt implants taken out or she has had filler dissolved or liposuction to reduce the size of her bottom."

Much like 24-year-old sister Kylie Jenner, Kim maintains that her curves are natural, this despite the raging allegations she's had work done.

Family Front Amid Divorce

Kim Kardashian and kids in gym
KimKardashian/Instagram

Kim continues her family snaps for her 245 million Instagram followers, but these days they're without the man who fathered her four children. Kim filed for divorce in February - it'll be her third. The star is said to be keeping the $60 million California mansion she once shared with West, with the two reported to be okay sharing physical and legal custody of their children North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Kim was rumored to be dropping the "W" from KKW Beauty in the company's rebrand, but that's said to be false. She's since filed trademarks for a beauty brand with a buzzy-sounding name.

