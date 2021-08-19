NFL Rumors: James Washington Breaks Silence On Rumored Trade Request From Steelers

In the past months, rumors have been continuously swirling around veteran wide receiver James Washington and his future with the Pittsburgh Steelers. In a Twitter post, Adam Schefter of ESPN revealed that Washington approached the Steelers and asked to be traded away from Pittsburgh.

According to Schefter, Washington's decision to demand a trade from the Steelers stemmed from the limited playing time that he received in the 2020 NFL season and in the preseason. However, it remains unknown if a trade involving Washington would happen before the start of the 2021 NFL season.