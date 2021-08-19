Jessica Simpson Faces Backlash In Figure-Flaunting Bodysuit

Jessica Simpson isn't getting much luck as comments to her latest Instagram snap rack up. The 41-year-old actress and fashion mogul looked sensational as she attended son Ace's baseball game recently, with a family-centric snap on her Instagram marking a sunny day out.

Also featuring 8-year-old daughter Maxwell and 3-year-old Birdie Mae, the photo showed the Dukes of Hazzard star in a skin-tight bodysuit and jeans getup, with the look definitely flying the flag for Jessica's sense of style. Fans, however, are honing in on something else.