Kendall Jenner Highlights Bikini Body With Boyfriend's Gold Medal

Kendall Jenner close up
KendallJenner/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kendall Jenner is wearing a skimpy bikini while on a lake and big-time flaunting boyfriend Devin Booker's Olympic gold medal. The 25-year-old supermodel has been celebrating her basketball player beau's recent Tokyo games win, with a photo of her impressing many fans over on Devin's Instagram.

Devin's recent post documented a romantic and low-key lake break, where catwalk queen Kendall was seen swigging from a bottle, topping up her tan, and seemingly mighty proud of her NBA player BF's recent achievement.

Suns Out, Medals Out

Kendall Jenner on a boat
KendallJenner/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. Kendall had been photographed flaunting her jaw-dropping bikini body in a tiny two-piece as she soaked up the sun and drank what might well have been a beer. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, featuring alongside Devin's dog Raven in a gallery, also wore a baseball cap as she lay on a boat and with the sun bouncing off her.

A caption from Booker read: "LAKE BOI," with the post now sitting at just under 800,000 likes.

See The Photo Below

Kendall, who has been dating Devin since 2020 and has been attending his NBA games as he represents the Phoenix Suns, continues to make headlines for showing something she doesn't usually flaunt - relationships for the Calvin Klein face tend to be low-key and with her ducking the cameras.

“The fact that Kendall is being so public about things says everything. If she wasn’t serious, she’d never do that," a Hollywood Life source reports. See more photos after the snap.

'She Takes Her Time'

Kendall Jenner with tequila bottles
KendallJenner/Instagram

Of the 818 tequila founder, the source continued: “She takes her time. It takes her a long time to trust,” adding: “But it’s been more than a year now and he’s consistently shown up for her. She’s very happy and definitely very proud. He’s such a huge talent and he’s only getting better with her by his side, which obviously feels good.”

The couple went public on Valentine's Day 2021. Later that year an Us Weekly source was reporting the two as "lowkey living together."

'Practically Moved In With Her'

Dishing on the Alo Yoga influencer, the source stated: “They really respect each other’s careers and give each other space to focus on her modeling or his basketball career. That’s probably what makes their relationship work so well is that they have that work-life balance.”

Kendall dated another NBA player before Devin - she was with Ben Simmons from 2018 to 2019. Prior to that, the Calabasas-based star was linked to Kyle Kuzma, Anwar Hadid, Blake Griffin, plus her rumored 2015 Orlando Bloom thing.

