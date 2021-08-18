Donald Trump Slams 'Stupid' Mitch McConnell: 'He Reminds Me Very Much Of Biden'

In an interview that was broadcast on Wednesday, former President Donald Trump slammed Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

In a rare bipartisan victory earlier this month, Democrats and Republicans agreed on a massive $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan, which would not have happened without McConnell's blessing.

According to Trump, however, McConnell made a "horrible miscalculation" by agreeing to support what is essentially a bad deal that might harm the GOP and help Democrats in the upcoming midterm elections.

Here's what the former president said.