Donald Trump Complains That Taliban Are Allowed On Twitter And He's Not

Just days before former President Donald Trump left the White House, virtually all major tech companies banned him from their platforms.

Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and several other giants permanently suspended Trump's accounts for allegedly inciting an insurrection against the U.S. government by encouraging his supporters to storm the Capitol building and overturn the 2020 election.

Once a prolific tweeter, Trump has used several platforms to communicate with supporters since, issuing statements via his super PAC.

In a new interview with Fox Business, the former president once again discussed Twitter's decision.