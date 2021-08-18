How To Beat The Heat While Camping In The Summer

Summer camping is the ultimate pastime for nature lovers who want to evade the confines of the city. There's something special about pitching a tent in a secluded meadow, unpacking your cooler from the car, and relaxing by a bubbling brook beneath the stars.

Not only is it good for the soul, but it's also a great way to escape the summer heat -- especially if you know a few tricks on how to stay cool and comfortable at the campground.

Here are a few useful tips that will help you make the most out of your camping trip this summer.