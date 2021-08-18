GOP Senators Question Joe Biden's Fitness For Office, Call For Probes

President Joe Biden is standing firm in his decision to withdraw American troops from Afghanistan, despite pressure from diplomats, activists and the press.

Both Democratic and Republican lawmakers have urged the commander-in-chief to reconsider, pointing to Afghan forces' failure to contain the Taliban, which took over most of the country in a matter of days.

Republican senators are now ramping up the pressure on Biden and members of his administration, calling for probes and blasting the president for seemingly bungling the withdrawal.