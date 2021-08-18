Kabul: U.S. Scrambles To Evacuate Personnel As Taliban Take Over

President Joe Biden's decision to follow through on his promise to withdraw American troops from Afghanistan led to a rapid fall of the Afghan government, allowing the Taliban to take over most of the territory.

On Sunday, the militant group took control of the presidential palace in Kabul, which is the capital and largest city of Afghanistan, where many foreign embassies are located.

The effort to evacuate American citizens, American allies and embassy personnel is not going as smoothly as expected, according to multiple reports.