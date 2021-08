Carrie Fisher's affair with Star Wars actor Harrison Ford has been detailed in black-and-white as the actress penned her memoir. The 2016-deceased star had a steamy affair with Ford, one that was kept secret for 40 years and finally came out in the open as Carrie wrote her book, The Princess Diarist.

Carrie was 60 when she came clean over the affair, calling it "so intense. It was Han and Leia during the week, and Carrie and Harrison during the weekend." See the details below.