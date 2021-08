Kaley Cuoco has caused a Big Bang across the digital space, and she isn't giving up. The 35-year-old sitcom star and equestrian continues to front media outlets for offering to pay anything to rescue a horse punched during the Olympics - the latest from Kaley is "YES STILL WAITING...IF ANYONE WAS WONDERING."

Earlier this month, Kaley said "name your price" as she offered up her $$$ to buy Saint Boy, this after worrying footage showed the horse punched during the August 6 modern pentathlon event.