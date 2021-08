Demi Rose needed only a book and her skin to drop jaws in her latest Instagram share. The 26-year-old model and Pretty Little Thing influencer is fresh from delighting her 17.3 million Instagram followers with a little outdoor action, posting just in time for the working week and enjoying her "forest fantasy."

Demi, who tagged herself at her favorite "Ibiza Magic Island," was also taking a break from promoting the clothing brand she fronts, with over 700,000 likes now left. See why below.