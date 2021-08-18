Trending Stories
5 Awesome Off-Roading Destinations In The United States

Off-road vehicle on a muddy trail in a sunny hillscape.
Shutterstock | 817618
Lifestyle
Alexandra Lozovschi

Ask any off-roader and they'll tell you the ultimate adventure destination in the United States is Moab, Utah. Famous for its Slickrock Bike Trail, this is one of the best places in the country to get off the beaten path on a mountain bike, ATV, or any type of off-road vehicle.

According to Outside, Moab "might be the most OHV-friendly town in the country." It's "surrounded by countless acres of off-road bliss, from mellow old mining roads to rock-crawling adventures," and offers a little bit of everything, from spectacular scenery and breathtaking cliffs to slick rock and sandy terrain for you to test your limits on.

Here are four other amazing off-roading trails in the United States.

Ouray, Colorado

Ouray, Colorado.
Shutterstock | 384586

Nicknamed the Switzerland of America, Ouray, Colorado is the most scenic off-road destination you can possibly find. Also known as the “outdoor recreation capital of Colorado,” Ouray is located within the San Juan National Forest areas, making it a paradise for mountain bikers.

There are miles of roads and trails to explore here, and the picturesque meadows and towering peaks of the San Juan Mountains will take your breath away.

"It’s also an adventure playground with world-class fishing, rock climbing, hiking, and mountain biking in all directions," notes Outside.

Ocala National Forest, Florida

Ocala National Forest, Florida.
Shutterstock | 4165879

If you're looking to get away from the summer heat, the Ocala National Forest in Florida is the best place to escape the hot weather.

This wild heaven is "packed with endless mazes of sand pine, natural lakes, and rivers fed by crystal clear springs," Outside poetically describes Florida's second-largest and most visited natural forest.

Its 500 natural lakes and ponds provide a refreshing oasis to the weary traveler who comes in search of natural beauty. And let's not forget about its remarkable system of trails perfect for both ATVs and OHVs.

Mendocino National Forest, California

Mendocino National Forest, California.
Unsplash | Sergei Akulich

Lovers of the great outdoors are enchanted with the Mendocino National Forest in California for one unique reason: this is the only national forest in California that's not traversed by a single paved road or highway.

This makes it "an especially serene nature experience," per Rhino USA.

Mendocino is an ideal camping site, with hundreds of miles of off-roading trails and spectacular views. And, if you fancy a secluded site to put your ATV or OHV in gear, there's no better place than this.

"The Mendocino National Forest offers the opportunity for a myriad of adventures, from hiking and biking to off-roading and wine tasting, and while it’s close to the San Francisco Bay Area, it still manages to be one of the state’s least-visited national forests," explains Trips To Discover.

Sawtooth National Recreation Area, Idaho

Sawtooth National Recreation Area, Idaho.
Shutterstock | 207120199

If you're aching for the genuine backcountry experience, you'll find it in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area, Idaho.

Here you can enjoy some truly "epic riding" on the over 200 hundred miles of ATV and motorcycle trails that follow the South Fork of the Boise River, as well as take in the magnificent scenery of Sawtooth National Forest.

"Think technical singletrack with steep pitches, sheer drop-offs, narrow switchbacks, and lots of rock scrambling," says Outside. "Bring your camping and fishing gear — or set up at the Baumgartner Campground, which has a hot-springs-fed soaking pool.

Trips To Discover heartily recommends it as well.

"In addition to off-road opportunities, the region offers great fishing, hiking, whitewater rafting, and wildlife watching, with more than 300 species calling this forest home, including deer, elk, black bear, coyote, and beaver."

