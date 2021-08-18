Trending Stories
NBA Rumors: Spurs Could Trade Derrick White & Thaddeus Young For Andrew Wiggins

Andrew Wiggins
Gettyimages | Ezra Shaw
Basketball
JB Baruelo

Since they acquired him in the blockbuster deal that sent D'Angelo Russell to the Minnesota Timberwolves, rumors have been continuously swirling around former No. 1 pick Andrew Wiggins and his future with the Golden State Warriors. Wiggins may be currently filling the hole left by Kevin Durant in the Warriors' wing, but most people don't see him as the player who could help Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green reclaim their throne and revive their dynasty.

Though he still has plenty of things that he needs to work on his game, the Warriors aren't expected to have a hard time finding a taker for Wiggins once they make him officially available on the trading block.

Andrew Wiggins To San Antonio Spurs

Andrew Wiggins aiming to shoot the ball
Gettyimages | Ezra Shaw

One of the potential trade partners for the Warriors in the deal involving Wiggins is the San Antonio Spurs. In a recent article, Greg Patuto of NBA Analysis Network talked about a hypothetical blockbuster trade idea that would enable the Spurs to acquire Wiggins from the Warriors.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Spurs would be sending a package that includes Derrick White and Thaddeus Young to the Warriors in exchange for Wiggins. If the trade becomes a reality, Patuto believes it would help the Warriors and the Spurs in filling up the needs to improve on their roster.

Andrew Wiggins Becomes A Franchise Cornerstone In San Antonio

Andrew Wiggins dribbling the ball
Gettyimages | Harry How

Trading Young and White for Wiggins would make a lot of sense for the Spurs, especially now that they are in the initial phase of the rebuilding process. At 26, Wiggins still fits the timeline of the Spurs' young core of Dejounte Murray, Keldon Johnson, Lonnie Walker IV, Zach Collins, Luka Samanic, and Devin Vassell.

Wiggins' arrival could boost the Spurs' performance on the offensive end of the floor, giving them a prolific scorer, on-court facilitator, and floor-spacer. Last season, he averaged 18.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.0 block while shooting 47.7 percent from the field and 38.0 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Trade To Spurs Could Benefit Andrew Wiggins

Andrew Wiggins finding an open lane
Gettyimages | Ronald Martinez

Though it wouldn't put him closer to winning his first NBA championship title, being traded to a rebuilding team like the Spurs could be beneficial for Wiggins' career. Instead of serving as the Warriors' fourth fiddle behind Curry, Thompson, and Green, joining the Spurs could give Wiggins a more significant role on the offensive end of the floor in the 2021-22 NBA season.

Also, having a fresh start in San Antonio could help in Wiggins' development. Playing under one of the best coaches in league history, Coach Gregg Popovich, could bring Wiggins back to the right path to becoming a legitimate superstar in the league.

Does The Trade Make Sense For The Warriors?

The proposed trade deal would allow the Warriors to add two solid role players in Young and White while obtaining some salary cap flexibility for the summer of 2022. Young and White could serve as great backups for Thompson and Green.

However, despite the impact that Young and White could provide in their second unit, it remains a big question mark if the Warriors are willing to sacrifice Wiggins. If they decide to move the former No. 1 pick, it would likely be in a blockbuster deal that would allow them to add a fourth superstar to their roster.

