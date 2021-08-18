NBA Rumors: Spurs Could Trade Derrick White & Thaddeus Young For Andrew Wiggins

Since they acquired him in the blockbuster deal that sent D'Angelo Russell to the Minnesota Timberwolves, rumors have been continuously swirling around former No. 1 pick Andrew Wiggins and his future with the Golden State Warriors. Wiggins may be currently filling the hole left by Kevin Durant in the Warriors' wing, but most people don't see him as the player who could help Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green reclaim their throne and revive their dynasty.

Though he still has plenty of things that he needs to work on his game, the Warriors aren't expected to have a hard time finding a taker for Wiggins once they make him officially available on the trading block.