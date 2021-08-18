The Summer Superfoods You Should Add To Your Diet

We can't imagine summertime fun without the refreshing taste of watermelon. The delicious fruit has long become a staple of the hot season and has more to offer than its sweet flavor.

According to Best Health Magazine, watermelon is the perfect hydrating summer food. It's made up of 92 percent water and 6 percent natural sugar, the latter of which helps replenish the electrolytes that we lose through excessive sweating.

Watermelon is also a good source of potassium, which helps with fluid balance, as well as vitamin A and vitamin C. Not to mention it's rich in lycopene, a powerful antioxidant that gives it its red color and packs a slew of health benefits, including sun protection, improved heart health, and a lower risk of certain types of cancer, per Healthline.

Not sure how to best savor watermelon?

"A smoothie made with watermelon, coconut water, lime juice, and mint leaves is an ideal cooler on a hot day," suggests Oprah.com. "Also try serving wedges of the fruit at cocktail hour with a light sprinkling of shaved Pecorino Romano and black pepper, or put it on skewers with shrimp and grill."

Here are four more summer superfoods for you to enjoy.