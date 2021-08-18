Trending Stories
NBA Rumors: Damian Lillard Could 'Revisit Moving Elsewhere' Before 2022 Trade Deadline

Damian Lillard making plays for the Trail Blazers
Gettyimages | Kevin C. Cox
Basketball
JB Baruelo

After suffering a first-round exit in the playoffs for the second consecutive year, rumors have started to swirl around All-Star point guard Damian Lillard and his future with the Portland Trail Blazers. With their inability to build a title contender around him, most people believe that Lillard would soon follow in the footsteps of other NBA superstars and start finding his way out of Portland.

However, despite numerous calls for them to part ways this offseason, it seems like Lillard and the Trail Blazers are still planning to continue their partnership in the 2021-22 NBA season.

Damian Lillard Expected To Start The Season With The Trail Blazers

Damian Lillard clapping his hands after receiving a favorable call
Gettyimages | Steph Chambers

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, Lillard is first expected to evaluate the impact of the changes the Trail Blazers made this summer before he "revisits moving elsewhere" before the 2022 trade deadline.

"There's certainly a possibility Lillard arrives at training camp, looks around Portland's locker room and determines the Trail Blazers roster has not been upgraded to his satisfaction," Fischer wrote. "Yet there's a stronger belief in league circles that Lillard will at least venture into the regular season under new head coach Chauncey Billups, allowing him to revisit moving elsewhere before the trade deadline."

Trail Blazers Need To Make Major Moves To Convince Damian Lillard To Stay

Damian Lillard shooting the ball while being heavily guarded
Gettyimages | Matthew Stockman

Though a trade involving Lillard is less likely to happen this summer, there's no reason for the Trail Blazers to be complacent about their current situation. Lillard may have said on numerous occasions that he intends to spend his entire NBA career in Portland but if they are serious about keeping him, the Trail Blazers should strongly consider making major moves that could give them a realistic chance of fully dominating the Western Conference and winning the NBA championship title.

As of now, the Trail Blazers are yet to make a move that could impress Lillard. After re-signing Norman Powell, they only added role players like Tony Snell, Cody Zeller, and Ben McLemore.

Ben Simmon's Future Depends On Damian Lillard

Ben Simmons running the Sixers' offense
Gettyimages | Kevin C. Cox

One of the teams that are closely monitoring Lillard's situation in Portland is the Philadelphia 76ers. Unlike Lillard and the Trail Blazers, the relationship between Ben Simmons and the Sixers is already irreparable. However, according to Fischer, there's an "overwhelming sense" among league insiders that Simmons would still be a Sixer when the training camp begins on September 28, mainly because the Trail Blazers still haven't started listening to trade offers for Lillard.

As of now, the Sixers are aiming to increase Simmons' trade value with the hope that they could gather enough assets that can convince the Trail Blazers to engage in a blockbuster deal.

Damian Lillard Trade Could Elevate Sixers' Status In The East

Damian Lillard signals it's Dame Time
Gettyimages | Kevin C. Cox

It's hardly surprising that the Sixers are very interested in adding Lillard to their roster. Though he's not an elite defender like Simmons, Lillard would tremendously improve the Sixers' performance on the offensive end of the floor and allow them to add an All-Star who could mesh well with Joel Embiid on the court.

In Lillard, the Sixers would be getting one of the league's best clutch scorers, as well as an incredible playmaker and an elite three-point shooter. Last season, he averaged 28.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 7.5 assists while shooting 45.1 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

