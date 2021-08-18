NBA Rumors: Damian Lillard Could 'Revisit Moving Elsewhere' Before 2022 Trade Deadline

After suffering a first-round exit in the playoffs for the second consecutive year, rumors have started to swirl around All-Star point guard Damian Lillard and his future with the Portland Trail Blazers. With their inability to build a title contender around him, most people believe that Lillard would soon follow in the footsteps of other NBA superstars and start finding his way out of Portland.

However, despite numerous calls for them to part ways this offseason, it seems like Lillard and the Trail Blazers are still planning to continue their partnership in the 2021-22 NBA season.