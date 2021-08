Could Cameron Monaghan soon join the cast of HBO Max's Titans?

Just one week after the premiere of the American superhero series' third season, fans are calling for Monaghan to join the show in the role of the Joker. And, according to a report from Screen Rant, the live-action show appeared to hint at the possibility during a recent episode.

As the outlet explained, season three seemingly gave a nod to Jerome Valeska, the proto-Joker character Monaghan played in the FOX show, Gotham.