Rebel Wilson's Weight Loss Criticized In Leggy Balcony Photo

Rebel Wilson, who has dropped 70 pounds, is receiving critical remarks to her weight loss, this as she poses from a Paris balcony while on vacation. The 41-year-old actress, who has been touring French and Italian destinations, is fresh from an Instagram update from the most romantic city in the world - posing from a Paris hotel balcony and with skyline Parisian views, Rebel wowed in tight black leggings and a dark top.

Fans, however, seem to be saying that Rebel looked better before her dramatic change.