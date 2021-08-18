Trending Stories
NFL News: Julian Edelman Shares Funny Response To Tom Brady's 'Recruitment' Attempt

Julian Edelman looking at Tom Brady
Gettyimages | Maddie Meyer
Football
JB Baruelo

Seven-time Super Bowl champion and veteran quarterback Tom Brady has been open about his desire to have some of his former New England Patriots teammates to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. A month after he joined the Buccaneers in the 2020 NFL offseason, Brady had successfully convinced veteran tight end Rob Gronkowski to come out of retirement and join forces with him in Tampa Bay.

Brady's recruitment of Gronkowski produced a great result for the Buccaneers as the former Patriots' tandem helped them won the Super Bowl LV.

Tom Brady Continues Recruitment In Recent Video

Tom Brady pointing at the crowd
Gettyimages | Mike Ehrmann

Though they succeeded to win another Super Bowl together again, it seems like Brady's recruitment of his former Patriots teammates won't end with Gronkowski. In a promotional video for the Madden NFL 22 video game he posted on his official Twitter account, Brady was featured calling some of his retired Patriots teammates, urging them to come to play with him in Tampa Bay.

According to NESN, among the apparent recruiting targets of Brady includes Julian Edelman, Mike Vrabel, Randy Moss, Vince Wilfork, Willie McGinest, Tedy Bruschi, Wes Welker, and Chad Ochocinco.

Julian Edelman Responds To Tom Brady

Julian Edelman carrying the ball
Gettyimages | Maddie Meyer

Unfortunately for the Buccaneers veteran quarterback, none of his retired Patriots teammates seemed to be interested in joining him on the Buccaneers in the 2021 NFL season. On Twitter, former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman shared Brady's post and provided a funny explanation why he was unable to answer his call.

“Ran out of AT&T minutes for the month my bad bro,” Edelman wrote on Twitter.

Though a reunion with Brady is unlikely to happen anytime soon, some NFL fans are hoping to see Edelman come out of retirement and play on the field again.

Why Julian Edelman Is Unlikely To Return Anytime Soon?

Julian Edelman expressing his frustration after they lost the game
Gettyimages | Maddie Meyer

Brady may have easily recruited Gronkowski to Tampa Bay, but the same thing can't be said on Edelman. Even if Edelman is interested in playing with Brady again, he doesn't seem to be in perfect shape to play in the 2021 NFL season. Edelman made the decision to end his NFL career after the Patriots terminated his contract due to a failed physical.

If Brady badly wants him on the Buccaneers roster, he may have to wait for Edelman to fully recover, physically and mentally.

Tom Brady's Buccaneers No Longer Need Roster Improvement

Luckily for Brady, even if Edelman, Vrabel, Moss, Wilfork, McGinest, Bruschi, Welker, and Ochocinco decided not to answer his call, the Buccaneers are currently in a strong position to defend their title in the 2021 NFL season. Even without the addition of his former Patriots teammates, the Patriots' roster is stacked, with some people considering them as a super team.

Aside from having Brady as their signal-caller, the Patriots have a receiving group featuring three players who can easily have a 1,000 yard season. Also, they have some of the best NFL defenders on their roster.

