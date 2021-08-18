NFL News: Julian Edelman Shares Funny Response To Tom Brady's 'Recruitment' Attempt

Seven-time Super Bowl champion and veteran quarterback Tom Brady has been open about his desire to have some of his former New England Patriots teammates to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. A month after he joined the Buccaneers in the 2020 NFL offseason, Brady had successfully convinced veteran tight end Rob Gronkowski to come out of retirement and join forces with him in Tampa Bay.

Brady's recruitment of Gronkowski produced a great result for the Buccaneers as the former Patriots' tandem helped them won the Super Bowl LV.