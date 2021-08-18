Trending Stories
Could Kelsea Ballerini Star In 'Legally Blonde 3'? Reese Witherspoon Seemingly Approves!

Kelsea Ballerini blows a kiss in hot pink.
Gettyimages | Jason Kempin
Movies
Lindsay Cronin

With Legally Blonde 3 currently in development, not much is known about the cast of the upcoming film, nor have details been revealed in regard to the plot line of the project. That said, the internet certainly has some ideas for the new movie, including who they believe should star in the film.

While longtime fans of the film series would likely prefer for the cast to remain the same, at least in terms of the main members, including Reese Witherspoon, they'd also like to see Kelsea Ballerini added to the franchise.

Kelsea Ballerini 'Auditioned' For 'Legally Blonde 3' On TikTok

Reese Witherspoon walks in pink dress as Elle Woods.
Gettyimages | Getty Images

According to a recent report from E! News, Ballerini recently offered up an auction, of sorts, in the form of a video posted to her TikTok account.

As the outlet shared, Ballerini posted a clip of herself re-enacting one of the more iconic scenes of Legally Blonde, which featured Witherspoon's character, Elle Woods, introducing herself to her Harvard Law School classmates.

"Hi, I'm Elle Woods and this is Bruiser Woods. And we're both Gemini vegetarians," she recited while sporting pink denim jacket.

Kelsea Ballerini's Dog Made A Cameo In Her 'Audition Tape'

Kelsea Ballerini wears a pink tulle crop top.
Gettyimages | Frazer Harrison

Also in the video, Ballerini's dog, Dibs, made an appearance as Woods' pup, Bruiser the chihuahua.

"I have a Bachelor's degree in fashion merchandising from CULA, and I was a Zeta Lambda Nu sweetheart, president of my sorority Delta Nu and, last year, I was homecoming queen," Ballerini continued. "Oh, and two weeks ago I saw Cameron Diaz at Fred Segal and I talked her out of buying this truly heinous angora sweater. Whoever said orange was the new pink is seriously disturbed!"

Reese Witherspoon Approves

Reese Witherspoon as Elle Woods with chihuahua.
Gettyimages | Eric Ford

After Ballerini shared her post on TikTok, she received tons of praise from her fans and followers, as well as a kind message from Witherspoon herself.

In the comments section of the singer's post, Witherspoon told Ballerini she "nailed it! [pink heart emoji]."

"Did i just get Elle Woods approval?! love you reese [white heart emoji]," Ballerini replied.

And, as if Witherspoon's comment of approval wasn't enough to get Ballerini excited, she went on to repost the video on her Instagram page.

Kelsea Ballerini's TikTok Was 'Liked' By Over 200k Fans

Kelsea Ballerini holds award in pink cutout dress.
Gettyimages | Jason Kempin

"My girl is Channeling that Elle Woods energy!" Witherspoon wrote in the caption of her Instagram Story clip.

While fans will have to wait and see if Ballerini is actually considered, her fans will certainly be thrilled if she is. After all, 200,000 of them "liked" her TikTok video.

In July, while appearing on The Daily Pop, Mindy Kaling, who is writing the script for Legally Blonde 3, briefly spoke of the project.

"I'm having a great time writing it," she teased. "It is the most corporate gig I've ever had, so I can't talk about it at all, but I hope we do a good job."

