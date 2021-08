Constance Nunes is one of the hottest stars on Netflix.

After proving herself to be a force to be reckoned with in the male-dominated automotive industry as a mechanic on Car Masters: Rust to Riches, Nunes has established quite the following online. And, when it comes to her many admirers, Nunes always keeps them wanting more.

Although not much is known about Nunes' dating life, she recently opened up to Maxim magazine about what she's looking for in a partner, and her guiltiest pleasure.