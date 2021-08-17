Trending Stories
Joe Amabile Nearly Quit 'Bachelor In Paradise' During Season 7 Premiere

Joe Amabile wears a plaid shirt with a gray shirt underneath.
Gettyimages | Robin Marchant
TV
Lindsay Cronin

Joe Amabile, aka Grocery Store Joe, arrived to a tropical oasis for filming on Bachelor in Paradise's the seventh season on Monday night. And, during the episode, he admitted that he was unsure about whether or not he should be participating with the ABC reality series.

After joining host David Spade and fellow cast member Abigail Heringer, Amabile, who previously dated Kendall Long after meeting on the series' fifth season, said that while he hoped to find love in Paradise once again, he wasn't completely confident.

Joe Amabile Began To Have Second Thoughts After The Entire Cast Arrived

Joe Amabile wears a gray sweatshirt.
Gettyimages | Tibrina Hobson

"It worked the first time, I'm hoping it works again," Amabile told Heringer as they spoke to one another on the beach.

As more and more contestants arrived in Mexico, Amabile sat back, choosing to watch his cast mates interact, rather than jump into the dating pool along with them.

He then said he was having second thoughts.

"I think I thought this was just going to be fun," he told the cameras. "I did it before. But now I don't know if I want to do this."

Wells Adams Has High Holes For The 'Bachelor in Paradise' Cast

Joe Amabile wears a silver suit.
Gettyimages | David Livingston

Despite Amabile's back-and-forth, bartender Wells Adams had high hopes for the futures of cast members of Bachelor in Paradise

"I've seen people fall in love, I've seen people get married, I've seen babies come out of this place," he told the group after they assembled. "So suffice it to say, anything is possible here in Paradise. You could actually fall in love and get engaged at the end of this thing. The rules are simple: You find love, or you go home."

Joe Amabile Didn't Know If He Was 'Up To' Filming

Joe Amabile wears a gray shirt with a plaid button-up over top.
Gettyimages | Morgan Lieberman

After learning that he and the other nine men would be handing out 10 roses to the 13 women, leaving three to be sent home, Amabile was still unsure if he should stay in Mexico.

"I don't want to be here just to hang out," he said. "So unless I actually meet somebody that I'm really interested in, I just don't see the point of staying. Do I want to go through all this again? I just don't know. I don't know if I'm up for it right now, to be honest."

Joe Amabile Connected With Serena Pitt

Joe Amabile smiles in a silver printed suit.
Gettyimages | David Livingston

After taking notice of Amabile's reservations, Serena Pitt approached him for a chat. In turn, Amabile explained to the former Bachelor contestant that he and Long had split up because they couldn't agree on where they should live.

"We were growing apart a little bit," he admitted of his relationship with his ex.

To see more of Amabile and his cast mates, don't miss new episodes of Bachelor in Paradise season seven, which air on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8/7c on ABC.

