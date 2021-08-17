Joe Amabile Nearly Quit 'Bachelor In Paradise' During Season 7 Premiere

Joe Amabile, aka Grocery Store Joe, arrived to a tropical oasis for filming on Bachelor in Paradise's the seventh season on Monday night. And, during the episode, he admitted that he was unsure about whether or not he should be participating with the ABC reality series.
After joining host David Spade and fellow cast member Abigail Heringer, Amabile, who previously dated Kendall Long after meeting on the series' fifth season, said that while he hoped to find love in Paradise once again, he wasn't completely confident.