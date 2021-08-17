Scarlett Johansson Lands Role In Wes Anderson Film Amid Disney Lawsuit Drama

Scarlett Johansson has just landed her first movie role since filing a shocking lawsuit against Disney.

According to an August 16 report from the New York Post, the 36-year-old actress has nabbed a position in amongst the ensemble cast of an upcoming Wes Anderson film.

Variety was first to report on the news and also confirmed a number of other actors on board, including Adrien Brody, Jason Schwartzman, Tilda Swinton, and Bill Murray.

The outlet went on to say that Anderson's yet-to-be-titled project will also feature Margot Robbie and Tom Hanks.