Trending Stories
Celebrities

Hulk Hogan's Daughter Highlights Size Issue In Bikini

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Proposed Blockbuster Would Send Pascal Siakam To Kings For Barnes, Bagley, Mitchell & Draft Pick

Basketball

NBA Rumors: GSW Could Trade Wiggins, Kuminga, Moody & Three 1st-Rounders For Bradley Beal

US Politics

Donald Trump Should Be Barred From Running In 2024, Fox News Analyst Says

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons & Seth Curry To Warriors, CJ McCollum To Sixers In Proposed 3-Way Blockbuster

Celebrities

Alexandra Daddario Jet-Lagged In Undies On A Rainy Day

Scarlett Johansson Lands Role In Wes Anderson Film Amid Disney Lawsuit Drama

Scarlett Johansson wears a statement necklace.
Shutterstock | 2131613
Movies
Lindsay Cronin

Scarlett Johansson has just landed her first movie role since filing a shocking lawsuit against Disney.

According to an August 16 report from the New York Post, the 36-year-old actress has nabbed a position in amongst the ensemble cast of an upcoming Wes Anderson film.

Variety was first to report on the news and also confirmed a number of other actors on board, including Adrien Brody, Jason Schwartzman, Tilda Swinton, and Bill Murray.

The outlet went on to say that Anderson's yet-to-be-titled project will also feature Margot Robbie and Tom Hanks.

Scarlett Johansson Has Worked With Wes Anderson Before

Scarlett Johansson looks over her shoulder with short hair.
Gettyimages | Amy Sussman

As fans of Johansson may know, she previously worked with Anderson, whose latest film, The French Dispatch, will be released on October 22, on his 2018 animated film Isle of Dogs.

As fans may also know, Johansson has been in headlines in recent weeks following her filing against Disney, who she sued for breach of contract.

According to the report, Johansson believes the media giant violated their contract by releasing Marvel’s Black Widow simultaneously in theaters and on their streaming service, Disney+.

The film was released on July 9.

Scarlett Johansson's Lawsuit Has Been Accused Of Lacking Merit

Scarlett Johansson with hair pulled back in a black dress.
Shutterstock | 673594

In her lawsuit against Disney, Johansson, who is most known for her roles in the Avengers and Captain America film series, as well as We Bought a Zoo and Iron Man 2, claimed Black Widow lowered ticket sales and cost her $50 million in box office bonuses.

In response to the suit, Disney offered a response, stating that her contract was for a wide release, not just an exclusive release in theaters, which they say was an obligation that was fulfilled.

Disney also said Johansson's suit had “no merit.”

Disney Suggested Scarlett Johansson Was 'Insensitive' To Those Impacted By The Pandemic

Scarlett Johansson wears a pink feathered gown.
Shutterstock | 242987224

Disney also said in a statement that Johansson's lawsuit against them was "especially sad and distressing in its callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The company then noted that Johansson earned additional income on top of the massive $20 million salary she was given for her role in Black Widow.

Firing back at Disney's comments with a statement in defense of Johansson was Bryan Lourd, the co-chairman of talent agency CAA, which reps the actress.

Scarlett Johansson's Rep Slammed Disney As 'Shameless'

Scarlett Johansson weas a sparkly bustier.
Shutterstock | 2914948

"They have shamelessly and falsely accused Ms. Johansson of being insensitive to the global COVID pandemic, in an attempt to make her appear to be someone they and I know she isn’t,” Lourd reprimanded. "This suit was filed as a result of Disney’s decision to knowingly violate Scarlett’s contract. They have very deliberately moved the revenue stream and profits to the Disney+ side of the company, leaving artistic and financial partners out of their new equation. That’s it, pure and simple.”

Latest Headlines

Joe Amabile Nearly Quit 'Bachelor In Paradise' During Season 7 Premiere

August 17, 2021

NBA Star Ben Simmons Proves He's A 'Car Guy' While Flaunting New Ride

August 17, 2021

Ryan Reynolds Reveals How Blake Lively Inspired 'Free Guy' Film

August 17, 2021

Maureen Dowd Slams Barack 'Antoinette' Obama In Scathing Column

August 17, 2021

These 8 Foods Will Make You Feel More Energized

August 17, 2021

NBA Rumors: Proposed Blockbuster Would Send Pascal Siakam To Kings For Barnes, Bagley, Mitchell & Draft Pick

August 17, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.