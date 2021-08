Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga made waves with their 2018 remake of A Star Is Born.

As fans may recall, the film not only impressed at the box office, bringing in over $400 million worldwide, but also received tons of accolades, including eight Academy Award nominations, five Golden Globe nominations, and seven Grammy nominations.

While the cast and crew certainly had tons to be proud of when it came to A Star is Born, Barbara Streisand, who starred in the 1976 version, was no fan.