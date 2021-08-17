Maureen Dowd Slams Barack 'Antoinette' Obama In Scathing Column

Former President Barack Obama celebrated his 60th birthday in style, partying with A-list celebrities at his luxurious Martha's Vineyard mansion.

Initially, the event was meant to be a massive gathering of celebrities and D.C. insiders, but Obama decided to scale it back, disinviting dozens of guests at the last minute, per BBC.

Nonetheless, as leaked footage from the party suggests, the former president and his guests had an amazing time.

But that's exactly the problem, according to New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd, who in her latest piece likened Obama to Marie Antoinette.