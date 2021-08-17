NBA Rumors: Proposed Blockbuster Would Send Pascal Siakam To Kings For Barnes, Bagley, Mitchell & Draft Pick

Toronto Raptors power forward Pascal Siakam is one of the players who are frequently mentioned in various trade speculations. The Raptors are yet to make Siakam officially available on the trading block but after they used the No. 4 overall pick to select Scottie Barnes in the 2021 NBA Draft, most people believe that the 27-year-old Cameroonian becomes expendable in Toronto.

Since the 2021 offseason started, Siakam has already been linked to several teams who are in dire need of additional star power to boost their chances of contending for the NBA championship title.