NBA Rumors: Proposed Blockbuster Would Send Pascal Siakam To Kings For Barnes, Bagley, Mitchell & Draft Pick

Pascal Siakam taking a free throw
Gettyimages | Rich Schultz
Basketball
JB Baruelo

Toronto Raptors power forward Pascal Siakam is one of the players who are frequently mentioned in various trade speculations. The Raptors are yet to make Siakam officially available on the trading block but after they used the No. 4 overall pick to select Scottie Barnes in the 2021 NBA Draft, most people believe that the 27-year-old Cameroonian becomes expendable in Toronto.

Since the 2021 offseason started, Siakam has already been linked to several teams who are in dire need of additional star power to boost their chances of contending for the NBA championship title.

Pascal Siakam Goes To Sactown

Pascal Siakam trying to penetrate the opposing team's defense
Gettyimages | Pool

One of the potential suitors of Siakam on the trade market is the Sacramento Kings. Earlier this month, Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee reported that the Kings were among the teams that are "enamored" with Siakam. After failing to reach the playoffs for the 15th consecutive season, Anderson revealed that the Kings' front office is already "feeling the heat" from team owner Vivek Ranadive.

Instead of focusing on the development of their young players, it seems like Ranadive already wants to see his front office make moves that would allow them to end their postseason drought next season.

B/R Proposed Trade Package For Pascal Siakam-To-Kings Blockbuster

Pascal Siakam running the Raptors' offense
Gettyimages | Pool

In a recent article, Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report came up with a hypothetical blockbuster trade idea that would allow the Kings to acquire Siakam from the Raptors. In the proposed trade scenario, the Kings would be sending a trade package that includes Harrison Barnes, Marvin Bagley III, Davion Mitchell, and a 2022 first-round pick to the Raptors in exchange for Siakam.

If the trade would push through, Bailey believes that it would help the Kings and the Raptors in filling up the needs to improve on their roster.

Pascal Siakam Boosts Kings' Offense

Pascal Siakam preparing to attack the rim
Gettyimages | Douglas P. DeFelice

Though it would cost them a plethora of precious trade assets, the potential deal would be worth exploring for the Kings. Bailey thinks that adding Siakam to the core of De'Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield, Tyrese Haliburton, and Richaun Holmes would significantly improve the Kings' performance on the offensive end of the floor.

"A lineup of Fox, Haliburton, Buddy Hield (assuming he's not moved too), Siakam and Richaun Holmes would be dynamic offensively," Bailey wrote. "Siakam is more of a playmaker than Barnes, which could open up 4-5 pick-and-rolls, kickouts to the aforementioned guards and the opportunity for them to attack more closeouts."

Siakam would give the Kings a very reliable scoring option, a great rebounder, on-court facilitator, multi-positional defender, and floor-spacer. Last season, he averaged 21.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.1 steal while shooting 45.5 percent from the field, per ESPN.

Why The Raptors Would Make The Trade

The proposed blockbuster trade with the Kings would make a lot of sense for the Raptors if they decide to immediately undergo a full-scale rebuild in the post-Kyle Lowry era. By sending Siakam to Sacramento, the Raptors would be acquiring two young and promising talents that they could develop in Bagley III and Mitchell and a future first-round pick that would allow them to add another talented prospect next year.

Barnes may only be included for salary-matching purposes but if he performs well next season, the Kings could flip him into a young player or a future draft asset before the 2022 trade deadline.

