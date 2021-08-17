Trending Stories
Obama's Afghanistan Ambassador Questions President Biden's 'Ability To Lead'

President Joe Biden holds a news conference.
Gettyimages | Anna Moneymaker
US Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

In 2011, then-President Barack Obama called veteran diplomat Ryan Crocker out of retirement to serve as the United States Ambassador to Afghanistan.

At the time, Crocker -- who served as U.S. ambassador to six countries over his decades-long career -- seemed like the obvious choice, because he played a key role in the 2002 reopening of the U.S. embassy in Afghanistan's capital Kabul.

Crocker, a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, served as Obama's ambassador from 2011 to 2012.

He is now questioning President Joe Biden's "ability to lead" the U.S. Read more below.

Afghanistan Withdrawal

Biden has decided to follow through on his promise to withdraw American troops from Afghanistan, inviting criticism from Democrats and Republicans alike.

Crocker told The Spokesman-Review that Biden embraced his predecessor's Donald Trump's policy knowing it would ultimately lead to the Taliban taking over.

"I think the direction was predictable; the trajectory was not. What President Biden has done is to embrace the Afghan policy of President Trump, and this is the outcome," Crocker said.

The Taliban reportedly already control two-thirds of Afghanistan's territory.

'Self-Inflicted Wound'

Both Trump and Biden are to blame for what is happening in Afghanistan, according to Crocker.

"We’ve spent the last almost two years delegitimizing the Afghan government and its security forces. It has destroyed the morale of the government and certainly of its security forces," he said.

The retired diplomat added that the Biden administration also displayed "a total lack of coordinated, post-withdrawal planning," allowing the Taliban to quickly defeat Afghan forces.

"That’s why this is all so sad. It is a self-inflicted wound," he said.

Crocker Says Taliban Feel Emboldened

A group of Taliban men pose with rifles.
Gettyimages | Majid Saeedi

Crocker said that Biden's decision to withdraw American troops from Afghanistan will have devastating consequences for years to come, given that it has emboldened the Taliban and other terrorist groups.

"We’re going to pay for that for a long time to come, and that’s why it is insane -- just idiotic -- to think that we can tell the Taliban that if they don’t stop taking over territory and play nice, the international community will withhold recognition and support," he said.

"We have seen this movie before," he warned, noting that the Taliban collaborated with al-Qaida in the 1990s.

Leadership

Stressing that the Biden administration should do all in its power to evacuate American allies from Afghanistan, Crocker said that "a lot of people are going to die" unnecessarily and questioned Biden's leadership abilities.

"I’m left with some grave questions in my mind about his ability to lead our nation as commander-in-chief. To have read this so wrong -- or, even worse, to have understood what was likely to happen and not care."

As CNN reported, even top Biden administration officials now seem to admit the withdrawal could have been handled differently.

