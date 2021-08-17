Obama's Afghanistan Ambassador Questions President Biden's 'Ability To Lead'

In 2011, then-President Barack Obama called veteran diplomat Ryan Crocker out of retirement to serve as the United States Ambassador to Afghanistan.

At the time, Crocker -- who served as U.S. ambassador to six countries over his decades-long career -- seemed like the obvious choice, because he played a key role in the 2002 reopening of the U.S. embassy in Afghanistan's capital Kabul.

Crocker, a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, served as Obama's ambassador from 2011 to 2012.

He is now questioning President Joe Biden's "ability to lead" the U.S. Read more below.