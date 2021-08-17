Trending Stories
NBA Rumors: GSW Could Trade Wiggins, Kuminga, Moody & Three 1st-Rounders For Bradley Beal

Bradley Beal staring at the referee after a foul call
Gettyimages | Rob Carr
Basketball
JB Baruelo

Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal is currently one of the hottest commodities on the trade market. The Wizards may have made major roster improvements this summer but if they still play like an average team in the 2021-22 NBA season, most people believe that Beal would follow in the footsteps of other superstars and find his way out of Washington.

As of now, several teams that are in dire need of additional star power on their roster are closely monitoring Beal's situation with the Wizards.

B/R Proposed Trade Package For Bradley Beal-To-Warriors Blockbuster

Bradley Beal passing the ball
Gettyimages | Ethan Miller

One of the top favorite trade destinations for Beal is the Golden State Warriors. In a recent article, Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report created a list of blockbuster trade ideas featuring the NBA's top trade targets. For Beal, it's the hypothetical deal that would send him to Golden State.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Warriors would be sending a package that includes Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, a 2022 first-round pick, a 2023 first-round pick, and a 2026 first-round pick to the Wizards in exchange for Beal.

Wizards Obtain Assets For Full-Blown Rebuild

Jonathan Kuminga during a photoshoot
Gettyimages | Joe Scarnici

As Bailey noted, the Wizards would only consider pushing through with the trade if Beal already wants out of Washington and they want to tear their roster down and undergo a full-scale rebuild. By sending Beal to Bay Area, the Wizards would be receiving three young players and three future first-round picks that could help them speed up the rebuilding process.

Wiggins, Kuminga, and Moody could join Rui Hachimura, Thomas Bryant, Deni Avdija,and Kyle Kuzma and form the core of the next title-contending team that the Wizards would try to build in Washington.

Bradley Beal Makes Warriors Unstoppable On The Offensive End

Bradley Beal running the Wizards' offense
Gettyimages | Patrick Smith

Sacrificing Wiggins, Kuminga, Moody, and three future first-round picks for Beal should be a no-brainer for the Warriors, especially if they are serious about maximizing the championship window of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Bradley Beal. The potential arrival of Beal in Golden State could make the Warriors unstoppable on the offensive end of the floor in the 2021-22 NBA season.

Beal would give the Warriors a prolific scorer, a decent playmaker, rebounder, perimeter defender, and an elite three-point shooter. Last season, the 28-year-old shooting guard averaged 31.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.2 steals while shooting 48.5 percent from the field and 34.9 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Bradley Beal Would Enjoy Playing For Warriors

Stephen Curry and Bradley Beal watching the ball fly in the air
Gettyimages | Patrick Smith

Though he's yet to officially demand a trade from the Wizards, Beal would definitely be intrigued by the idea of playing for the Warriors. Instead of being stuck in a mediocre team like the Wizards, joining forces with Curry, Thompson, and Green in Golden State would give Beal a realistic chance of reaching the NBA Finals and winning his first NBA championship title next season.

Beal won't have a hard time making himself fit with the Warriors. With his ability to excel in an off-ball capacity, he could easily build good chemistry with Curry, Thompson, and Green.

