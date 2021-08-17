NBA Rumors: GSW Could Trade Wiggins, Kuminga, Moody & Three 1st-Rounders For Bradley Beal

Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal is currently one of the hottest commodities on the trade market. The Wizards may have made major roster improvements this summer but if they still play like an average team in the 2021-22 NBA season, most people believe that Beal would follow in the footsteps of other superstars and find his way out of Washington.

As of now, several teams that are in dire need of additional star power on their roster are closely monitoring Beal's situation with the Wizards.