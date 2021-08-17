'There Is No Basis' To Investigate Or Prosecute Donald Trump, CNN's Chief Legal Analyst Says

As soon as former President Donald Trump left office, liberal activists started putting pressure on the Biden administration to investigate his alleged wrongdoings.

Biden's Justice Department has refrained from launching a probe into Trump, despite some legal experts urging Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate and prosecute the former president.

Trump, these legal experts claim, needs to be prosecuted for working to overturn the 2020 election and inciting an insurrection against the U.S. government.

According to CNN's chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin, however, "there is no basis" to investigate or prosecute Trump.