'Bachelor In Paradise' Couples That Have Stood The Test Of Time

Hannah Godwin, 26, and Dylan Barbour, 27, are another couple that gave reality dating a chance and won big. Although Godwin was initially interested in Blake Horstmann and spent weeks in a love triangle with the two men, as reported by The Inquisitr, it was Barbour who ultimately won her heart.
He proposed at the end of Season 6 and the pair are still engaged today. Earlier this summer, they celebrated their two-year anniversary with a loving Instagram post, which you can see below.
“What a whirlwind,” Godwin wrote in the caption. “Thanks for the most epic year of my life @dylanbarbour. I never knew I could be so happy. To many more!”
The couple is now living together in their new San Diego, California, home and showing off their love nest on social media.
In early July, they were snuggling on the floor sipping wine in an Instagram update on their new rugs. One week later, Godwin was giving followers a tour of their gorgeous backyard, complete with an adorable couple's selfie.