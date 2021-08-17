Trending Stories
Celebrities

Hulk Hogan's Daughter Highlights Size Issue In Bikini

Basketball

NBA Rumors: GSW Could Trade Wiggins, Kuminga, Moody & Three 1st-Rounders For Bradley Beal

US Politics

Donald Trump Should Be Barred From Running In 2024, Fox News Analyst Says

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons & Seth Curry To Warriors, CJ McCollum To Sixers In Proposed 3-Way Blockbuster

Celebrities

Alexandra Daddario Jet-Lagged In Undies On A Rainy Day

News

Former 'Apprentice' Staffer Claims Donald Trump Wore Diapers On Set: 'He Would Often Soil Himself'

'Bachelor In Paradise' Couples That Have Stood The Test Of Time

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon attend WE tv celebrates the return of 'Love After Lockup.'
Gettyimages | Alberto E. Rodriguez
Famous Relationships
Alexandra Lozovschi

Love is in the air now that the newest season of Bachelor in Paradise has rolled out on August 16 -- and we're all rooting for this year's contestants. And, while fans were introduced to an exciting lineup of bachelors and bachelorettes during the Season 7 premiere last night, many are still looking fondly back on the couples of past seasons who have made it.

Here are the BiP stars who are still together.

1. Dean Unglert & Caelynn Miller-Keyes

Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes attend the 2nd Annual American Influencer Awards.
Gettyimages | Presley Ann

Dean Unglert, 30, and Caelynn Miller-Keyes, 26, are one couple who have found lasting love on BiP. The two began dating during Season 6 of the reality series and haven't looked back since.

"Not only are Unglert and Miller-Keyes still an item, but they bought a house in Las Vegas together earlier this year," writes TV Insider.

Miller-Keyes broke the news on Instagram in April, writing: “We are officially homeowners!”

She also shared PDA-filled photos of the two of them in their new kitchen.

Based on her Instagram feed, the couple knows how to keep their romance strong. A July 6 update showed them snuggling on a rooftop beneath a gorgeous sunset.

"@deanie_babies always plans the best date nights," Miller-Keyes wrote in the caption.

Just two weeks ago, the pair were looking all loved-up in romantic photos from the Napa Valley. Check them out below!

2. Hannah Godwin & Dylan Barbour

Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin attend the 3rd Annual #REVOLVEawards at Goya Studios.
Gettyimages | Jon Kopaloff

Hannah Godwin, 26, and Dylan Barbour, 27, are another couple that gave reality dating a chance and won big. Although Godwin was initially interested in Blake Horstmann and spent weeks in a love triangle with the two men, as reported by The Inquisitr, it was Barbour who ultimately won her heart.

He proposed at the end of Season 6 and the pair are still engaged today. Earlier this summer, they celebrated their two-year anniversary with a loving Instagram post, which you can see below.

“What a whirlwind,” Godwin wrote in the caption. “Thanks for the most epic year of my life @dylanbarbour. I never knew I could be so happy. To many more!”

The couple is now living together in their new San Diego, California, home and showing off their love nest on social media.

In early July, they were snuggling on the floor sipping wine in an Instagram update on their new rugs. One week later, Godwin was giving followers a tour of their gorgeous backyard, complete with an adorable couple's selfie.

3. Astrid Loch & Kevin Wendt

Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt take a selfie with the ultrasound pic of their unborn baby.
Astrid Loch | Instagram

On couple that has truly struck gold on BiP are Astrid Loch, 31, and Kevin Wendt, 37. The pair met during Season 5 but didn't get engaged on the show. Instead, Wendt waited until 2019 to propose -- and got a yes! -- but they've since had to postpone their November 2020 wedding one year.

"We’re actually okay with it," Loch wrote on Instagram last July. "It’s been a great reminder of why we’re getting married in the first place. I wouldn’t want to tackle 2020 & the rest of life with anyone else by my side. 2021 is our year."

Since then, a lot has been going in the Loch-Wendt household -- don't worry, it's only good things! This May, the couple announced they were expecting, which was "a dream come true" for the mamma-to-be.

Loch has been flaunting her growing baby bump on Instagram to the delight of her followers, her latest offering on August 8 portraying the proud future parents in their swimwear for "hot parents summer."

4. Raven Gates & Adam Gottschalk

Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk look on during 'U UP?' LIVE with Poo~Pourri & Betches.
Gettyimages | Cooper Neill

Another couple who have solidified their PiB relationship and started a family are Raven Gates, 30, and Adam Gottschalk, 31.

The Season 4 duo are now newlyweds -- they tied the knot this spring, sharing gorgeous photos from their wedding at The Olana in Hickory Creek. Although they've had to postpone the nuptials three times due to the coronavirus pandemic, they finally made it to the altar on April 16.

Three months later, fans rejoiced at the news that Gates was pregnant.

"OVER THE MOON EXCITED TO SHARE THE NEWS! Our Honeymoon baby will be here in January!" she wrote on Instagram, sharing ultrasound photos. Check them out below!

The two have now been together for four years.

5. Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon attend Chris Harrison's Seagram's Tropical Rosè launch party on March 11, 2020.
Gettyimages | Presley Ann

Ashley Iaconetti, 33, and Jared Haibon, 32, first met during Season 2 of BiP back in 2015 -- but it wasn't until 2018 that they finally got together. Us Weekly dubbed them "the most dramatic Bachelor Nation couple ever," detailing that their "relationship went through several phrases before they settled down."

After dating for a short while, Haibon was ready to take a knee in June 2018 -- fans got to watch the proposal on Season 4 of BiP -- and the two were married one year later.

Just last week, they celebrated the two-year anniversary of their wedding on Instagram. But the good news doesn't end here: the couple is also expecting their first child together!

6. Jade Roper & Tanner Tolbert

ade Roper and Tanner Tolbert attend The Season 6 Premiere of Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars at Up & Down.
Gettyimages | Jamie McCarthy

Speaking of couples who stood the test of time, Bachelor in Paradise’s longest-lasting relationship belongs to Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert (both of them are 34). The two found each other while filming Season 2 in 2015 and they fell in love fast, getting engaged on the show.

Roper and Tolbert were married in 2016 and the following year became the first BiP pair to welcome a baby. Since then, their family has grown with two more members, and they're now parents to three wonderful children: daughter Emerson "Emmy" Avery and sons Brooks Easton and Reed Harrison.

"The gold standard in Paradise success stories," per E!, Roper and Tolbert have now been together for six years.

Latest Headlines

NBA Rumors: GSW Could Trade Wiggins, Kuminga, Moody & Three 1st-Rounders For Bradley Beal

August 17, 2021

Obama's Afghanistan Ambassador Questions President Biden's 'Ability To Lead'

August 17, 2021

'There Is No Basis' To Investigate Or Prosecute Donald Trump, CNN's Chief Legal Analyst Says

August 17, 2021

NFL Rumors: Philadelphia Eagles Players Recognize Jalen Hurts As A 'Franchise QB'

August 17, 2021

Pete Davidson's Ex-Girlfriends: Who Has The 'SNL' Star Dated?

August 17, 2021

Donald Trump Should Be Barred From Running In 2024, Fox News Analyst Says

August 17, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.