'Bachelor In Paradise' Couples That Have Stood The Test Of Time

Dean Unglert, 30, and Caelynn Miller-Keyes, 26, are one couple who have found lasting love on BiP. The two began dating during Season 6 of the reality series and haven't looked back since.

"Not only are Unglert and Miller-Keyes still an item, but they bought a house in Las Vegas together earlier this year," writes TV Insider.

Miller-Keyes broke the news on Instagram in April, writing: “We are officially homeowners!”

She also shared PDA-filled photos of the two of them in their new kitchen.

Based on her Instagram feed, the couple knows how to keep their romance strong. A July 6 update showed them snuggling on a rooftop beneath a gorgeous sunset.

"@deanie_babies always plans the best date nights," Miller-Keyes wrote in the caption.

Just two weeks ago, the pair were looking all loved-up in romantic photos from the Napa Valley. Check them out below!