Donald Trump Should Be Barred From Running In 2024, Fox News Analyst Says

Donald Trump
Shutterstock | 4083826
US Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

Though he left the White House on January 20, former President Donald Trump never formally conceded the 2020 presidential election to Democrat Joe Biden.

Trump, who still claims Biden won thanks to electoral fraud, has made it clear that he intends to launch a comeback presidential bid in 2024.

The election is years away, but polling indicates that Trump remains the most popular Republican figure in the country and would easily win the GOP nomination.

According to Fox News analyst Juan Williams, Trump should be barred from seeking office.

Trump 2024

Writing for The Hill, Williams noted that Trump enjoys broad support and already has more than $100 million in his war chest.

Most Republican lawmakers, Williams wrote, "fear" Trump and wouldn't dare stand up to him.

Investigations and the possibility that Congress gets access to his tax returns might make Trump think twice about launching another White House bid, the Fox News analyst continued, but "none of that is likely to stop him from launching Trump ’24."

This is why Attorney General Merrick Garland must intervene, he posited.

Garland

Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at a news conference.
Gettyimages | Chip Somodevilla

Echoing former Labor Secretary Robert Reich, Williams noted that Garland could cite section three of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution to bar Trump from running for president.

The section states that anyone who "engaged in insurrection" against the U.S. government cannot run for political office.

According to Williams, Trump incited an insurrection by pressuring Republican officials to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Trump's attempts to block Biden from assuming the presidency culminated on January 6, when a group of far-right rioters stormed and vandalized the Capitol building.

Ongoing Effort

Williams claimed that Trump is still trying to incite an insurrection, pointing to reports that Trump believes he can be reinstated at some point in the near future.

Furthermore, according to the Fox News analyst, Trump has convinced millions of Republican voters that red states should secede from the union.

"Seeking to destroy the union is a criminal act of conspiracy," he wrote, noting that polls show a majority of Republicans in the south support secession.

"So, yes, there is a case to be made that Trump committed crimes against America," Williams stressed

Some Legal Experts Agree

Some legal experts agree with Williams.

Constitutional law professor Laurence Tribe and former U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan Barbara McQuade provided in a Washington Post column earlier this month a "road map" for the Department of Justice to investigate Trump.

Stressing that Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 election must be investigated, Tribe and McQuade wrote that Trump could be charged with several crimes, including conspiracy and obstruction of an official proceeding.

He could also be prosecuted under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act and for violating the Hatch Act, as well as for inciting an insurrection, they said.

