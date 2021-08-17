Donald Trump Should Be Barred From Running In 2024, Fox News Analyst Says

Though he left the White House on January 20, former President Donald Trump never formally conceded the 2020 presidential election to Democrat Joe Biden.

Trump, who still claims Biden won thanks to electoral fraud, has made it clear that he intends to launch a comeback presidential bid in 2024.

The election is years away, but polling indicates that Trump remains the most popular Republican figure in the country and would easily win the GOP nomination.

According to Fox News analyst Juan Williams, Trump should be barred from seeking office.