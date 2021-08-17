Pete Davidson's Ex-Girlfriends: Who Has The 'SNL' Star Dated?

Davidson's latest ex-girlfriend is Netflix star Phoebe Dynevor, 26. The pair first sparked dating rumors earlier this year, in March, after reports of him flying from New York to her hometown in the U.K. and "spending time" with the actress.
"The very unexpected pairing came after Phoebe's Netflix co-star Regé-Jean Page appeared on SNL alongside the comedian, in a spoof sketch of Bridgerton – it's thought this is where their romance blossomed from," writes Capital UK.
For a while, things were going great as the two were "seeing where their relationship goes" and "trying to make long distance work," a source told Us Weekly.
Although the love affair was still "not too serious" in April, per a report from Page Six, an insider suggested that Davidson had fallen hard for the English beauty.
“Pete must like her if he’s flying off to quaint little English villages to hang out with her on set.”
However, five months in, the couple have now called it quits.
“Their mates think they make a great couple, but the distance has made it completely unworkable,” an insider told The Sun. “They had fun and will remain close, but unless something drastic changes, their relationship won’t recover."
“It was wild while it lasted, and they both really care for each other. But the distance has put a strain on them.”