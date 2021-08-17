Pete Davidson's Ex-Girlfriends: Who Has The 'SNL' Star Dated?

At the end of May 2018, fans were shocked to learn that The Kind Of Staten Island star immediately moved on from David with pop star Ariana Grande, 28. The news came just a few days after Grande announced her split from her boyfriend of nearly two years, rapper Mac Miller. In a way, it looked like both Davidson and Grande had ditched their former partners in order to hook up.

The Staten Island native was smitten with the "Positions" singer and covered up his tattoos from his previous relationship, getting new tats inspired by his new love. Things progressed super-fast between them and, just a few weeks into their romance, Davidson proposed.

The pair got engaged in June 2018. However, the engagement only lasted for four months, with the couple breaking things off that October.

Upon their separation, Davidson once again covered up his tattoos, while Us Weekly reported his ex-girlfriend David was being flooded with Instagram messages from fans urging her not to take him back.

As for the reason why things didn't last between Davidson and his fiancee, the media outlet had this to say.

"The split comes as Grande has been going through a difficult time in the wake of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller’s death. The rapper, who dated Grande for almost two years until their split in May, died at the age of 26 of a suspected drug overdose on September 7."

The “No Tears Left to Cry” singer is now married to Dalton Gomez, whom she began dating in January 2020.