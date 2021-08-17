NFL Rumors: Philadelphia Eagles Players Recognize Jalen Hurts As A 'Franchise QB'

When they selected him as the No. 53 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Jalen Hurts was only viewed as the third-string quarterback on the Philadelphia Eagles roster. However, Hurts worked hard to improve every aspect of his game. In his rookie year, he won the primary backup position against Nate Sudfeld and was named as the starting quarterback in the final weeks of the 2020 NFL season.

Most people believe that Hurts' impressive performance in his rookie year played a major role in the Eagles' decision to trade Carson Wentz this summer.