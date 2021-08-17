Trending Stories
'The Great British Baking Show': What To Expect In New Season

Paul Hollywood smiles with blue eyes.
Gettyimages | Anthony Harvey
TV
Lindsay Cronin

The Great British Baking Show is returning to Netflix this fall.

For nearly one year, fans of the hit cooking competition series, which originated across the pond, have been wanting to see more episodes. After all, the show's eighth collection, also known as its eighth season, aired its final episode in November of last year,

While the wait was certainly long, likely due to the filming restrictions put into place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, fans finally got the news they were looking for earlier this month.

'The Great British Baking Show' Season Eight Began Airing In September 2020

Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood stand on blue carpet.
Shutterstock | 842245

On August 4, Variety told readers that The Great British Baking Show's ninth collection, or ninth season, would premiere sometime this fall, although an exact date has not yet been set for the upcoming premiere.

The outlet also shared that collection eight of the increasingly popular competition show had debuted back in September of last year, with Netflix releasing new episodes of the season to subscribers of their streaming platform just three days after they debuted to fans in the U.K.

What's Coming To The Show For Its Ninth Collection?

'Great British Baking Show' judges on red carpet.
Gettyimages | Tim P. Whitby

While Guilty Eats pointed out that there isn't much known about what to expect from the new episodes of the ninth collection of The Great British Baking Show, including the details of Matt Lucas' potential return, they suggested it was possible that filming had to be altered due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The outlet went on to say that the only thing viewers can expect to see, for sure, is that longtime judge Paul Hollywood will be back to "glower at the contestants" and complain about the way in which they make bread.

The Platform of 'The Great British Baking Show' Will Remain The Same

Paul Hollywood smiles in a navy blue suit.
Shutterstock | 842245

While Guilty Eats didn't have much to tease in regard to The Great British Baking Show season nine, Variety noted that the series follows a group of amateur bakers through weekly challenges put into place by the judges of the show, including Hollywood and Prue Leith.

Each week on the show, one contestant will be eliminated. And, once the series is narrowed down to a select few finalists, a winner will be chosen.

Producers of The Great British Baking Show include Letty Kavanagh, Richard McKerrow, Kieran Smith, and Jenna Mansfield.

The Show Is Called 'The Great British Bake Off' In the U.K.

Mary Berry holds award with Paul Hollywood.
Gettyimages | Anthony Harvey

Although some might think that The Great British Baking Show and The Great British Bake Off are two different shows, they are actually exactly the same. In the United States, the show is referred to as The Great British Baking Show. And, in the U.K. and other parts of the world, it's known as The Great British Bake Off.

As for why that is, PBS reported in 2017 that because Pillsbury owns the rights to the phrase “Bake-Off” in the U.S., the series was forced to change its name.

