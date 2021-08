Ben Simmons is well known as a Australian professional basketball player for the Philadelphia 76ers. The 25-year-old athlete started his professional career as the first overall pick in 2016 and has been with the 76ers since then.

He was named an NBA All-Star in 2019, 2020 and 2021. He has gained a fabulous reputation and a massive $33 million salary each year.

Furthermore, he has an LA mansion worth $17.5m and holds a net worth of $6 million. (Besides his latest shiny toys)