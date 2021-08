Jennifer Lawrence, most famous for her role as Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games films, was discovered 17 years ago in while visiting New York City's Union Square with her mom, Karen.

During a 2017 interview with Diane Sawyer for ABC News, via MTV, the 31-year-old actress looked back on the moment that would ultimately change her life for the better.

As she told Sawyer, Lawrence, then 14, was approached by a man with modeling agency connections during her Big Apple getaway.