Trending Stories
News

Former 'Apprentice' Staffer Claims Donald Trump Wore Diapers On Set: 'He Would Often Soil Himself'

US Politics

Key Republican Floats Using 25th Amendment To Remove Joe Biden

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Kevin Love Predicted To Join LA Lakers After Cavaliers' Buyout

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Sixers Could Explore Trading Tobias Harris For CJ McCollum

Celebrities

Kelsea Ballerini's Bikini Snap Has Instagram Zooming In

Celebrities

Alexandra Daddario Jet-Lagged In Undies On A Rainy Day

Emelia Hartford Opens Up In Bikini

Emelia Hartford close up
EmeliaHartford/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Automotive star and Instagram sensation Emelia Hartford has been proving she isn't just about cars. The SAG-AFTRA actress has been busy teasing fans in an Instagram update right from the pool as she showed off her killer bikini body and what goes on behind-the-scenes - ambition was also on display as the blonde delighted her followers.

Posting while waist-deep in a sun-drenched swimming pool, Emelia was seen reading her lines and, in a lengthier caption than usual, opening up. Check it out below.

Not Just Cars

Emelia Hartford in jeans and tank
EmeliaHartford/Instagram

Scroll for the photos. The Fastest Car star, seemingly having the luxurious pool setup to herself, was seen in a strappy red bikini and showing off her tan as she wore a white baseball cap. Backed by terraces, loungers, and parasols, Emelia sent out a massive smile while clutching the paper, with a caption promising more on-screen content.

Addressing her 586,000 followers, Hartford wrote: "Working on showing you more of my life outside of cars. Similar to racing, acting is the only other time in my life I feel present in the moment (weird, huh?)."

See The Photos Below

Continuing, Emelia revealed: "I love being able to build characters and explore relationships. In a perfect world, I would get the role in the next Fast and Furious franchise 😉 Until then, I’ll keep busting my ass so when my hard work meets opportunity- I’m ready."

Turns out, fans do read the captions. "Until then, I’ll keep busting my ass so when my hard work meets opportunity- I’m ready.” Such an epic quote!" one wrote. See more photos after the snaps.

Says Social Media Isn't 'Real Life'

Emelia Hartford in jeans by racing track
EmeliaHartford/Instagram

Honesty is all over Emelia's Instagram, an account that's worth following if you're a fan of Car Masters: Rust to Riches star and model Constance Nunes. Just this month, Emelia told fans:

"Let’s be honest, social media is a highlight reel. It is not real life. So you can not compare yourself to others. The thought to not post today’s video definitely crossed my mind… but the victories don’t taste as good when you don’t have defeat. You must lose to learn, and learn to win. I’m proud to show you my failures ❤️‍🔥."

Sunset Boulevard, Baby

Earlier today, Emelia updated her Instagram with footage of herself joyfully posing on a sports car and backed by a giant billboard of herself. Celebrating landing herself a prestigious spot on L.A.'s iconic Sunset Boulevard, the star told her fans she was "speechless."

"I can’t believe I have a @Motulusa billboard above Saddle Ranch on Sunset Blvd!! “Your Move, Boys!” #poweredbymotul Photo and hyperlapse both by @jonescrow," she added.

Now, it's all Chevrolet as Emilia hosts the second Hartford Annual Chevrolet Virtual Heritage Week. For more from her, check out her Instagram.

Latest Headlines

Jennifer Lawrence On Her Big Break & Plans For Kids

August 16, 2021

'RHOBH' Star Sutton Stracke On Not Wanting To Be Around Erika Jayne, Crystal Kung-Minkoff Drama

August 16, 2021

President Biden Defends Afghanistan Decision: 'I Will Not Repeat The Mistakes We’ve Made In The Past'

August 16, 2021

Harrison Ford's Secret To Married Bliss: This Is What He Does To Keep Calista Flockhart Happy

August 16, 2021

Key Republican Floats Using 25th Amendment To Remove Joe Biden

August 16, 2021

Alexandra Daddario's Outdoor Yoga Clocks 2 Million Views

August 16, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.