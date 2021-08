Hulk Hogan's daughter Brooke is bikini-clad and showing that being tall can have its downsides. The 33-year-old reality star and singer is fresh from delighting her 356,000 Instagram followers with a little swimwear action, although fans may well have also appreciated the humor as the blonde talked height.

Brooke, who is 5'11'', posted all bombshell-like as she lounged around poolside ahead of the weekend. "When you're tall" was the first thing the Hogan Knows Best star said in her caption.